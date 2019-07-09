NEMA directed to issue Erdemann Property Limited operating with license

Parliament has directed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to issue Erdemann Property Limited a license to set up affordable houses in Athi River.

National Assembly’s implementation committee has at the same time taken issue with NEMA for allegedly frustrating the investor who is already embroiled in a tussle with London Distillers Kenya over environmental pollution.

Erdemann Property Limited appeared before the National Assembly Committee on implementation over failure by NEMA to compel London Distillers Kenya Limited to put in place a mechanism to deal with waste emanating from the factory.

The orders which were adopted by parliament nine months ago are yet to be implemented, a state of affairs that appears to have derailed Erdemann to put up affordable houses in Athi River Estate.

According to Zeyun Yang, the tussle over environment pollution between his company and London Distillers Kenya limited has delayed the completion of 600 housing units that were supposed to be completed by September this year.

Members of the implementation committee feel that NEMA’s delay to dispose of with London distillers’ case has punished the housing investor.

The committee chaired by Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta has thereby directed NEMA to issue the construction license immediately.

The environmental agency is expected to appear before the MPs next week over the matter.