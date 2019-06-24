NEMA impounds banned polythene bags in Kirinyaga County

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) carried several raids in various markets in Kirinyaga County and impounded polythene papers banned by the government and arrested one trader.

The NEMA officials accompanied by armed police made an impromptu raid to nab the traders who have defied the government ban.

Kirinyaga County NEMA director, Phanuel Simiti said that small traders are notorious in using the banned polythene papers.

He vowed to arrest all those involved in the illegal trade.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Simiti said that after his office received intelligence information he mobilized his officers and police and raided P.I market along Embu/Nairobi road and impounded 62 plain polythene papers.

Police had a hectic time trying to arrest the suspect who fled the area when he saw armed police accompanied by NEMA officials arriving at the market.

The NEMA boss said that the suspect will be fined 2 million shillings or two years imprisonment or both if found guilty.

He said that a prominent trader from the county is on their radar since he’s behind the supply of the contraband within the County.