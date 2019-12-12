NEMA to construct boreholes instead of pans in Kajiado

National Management Environment Authority (NEMA) is set to overhaul the entire development project of constructing pans and instead drill boreholes in bid to tame the wrath of climate change in Kajiado South and West sub counties.

The change of tact was inspired after the NEMA Chair John Konchela and the National Coordinator for Adaptation Fund program Wangari Kirumba paid visits to two dams that had been constructed at a cost of Sh12 million at Imbirikani and Kimana wards that failed to satisfy the officials.

“It is discouraging that as an Authority we set aside Sh12 Million to construct water pans but the pans constructed are substandard and do not serve their purpose. We are going to be drilling boreholes as they are more cost effective and easy to be managed by the community,” NEMA Chair told KNA at Imbirikani.

The National Coordinator for Adaptation Fund at NEMA Wangari Kirumba echoed the sentiments of her Chairman stating that the drilling of boreholes would be more effective and would benefit both the residents in getting fresh water as well as water for their livestock.

“It’s now paramount that we need to change tact and construct boreholes across the 14 counties which are normally affected by drought time to time so as to adequately impact the people of Kenya by getting fresh water for themselves, their livestock and in this region as well as for irrigation because it is more sustainable,” she noted.

“We will only need to equip it with solar energy and then the community will design the way on how they are going to distribute water to themselves so that even the people of this area can continue to produce farm products which will go a long way in supporting the country to achieve one of its set Big 4 agenda food security,” she said.

NEMA and the County government of Kajiado have forged ties to reclaim and increase forest cover in the County so as to meet the set national target of 10% forest cover by 2022 as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the environmental body Chairman Konchela, the efforts between the two would go further to restore the dignity of all water towers in the country and enable the country to avert frequent hunger cries as well as unnecessary deaths as a result of flash floods.

“The issue of reclaiming and restoring our forests is not only our primary mandate but entire government’s mandate that’s why we are planning to plant at least 47 million trees by January in all counties. Already, here at Entarara forest, we have planted 10, 000 tree seedlings in this sub county only in order to ensure that we restore our lands as before,” said Konchellah

Kajiado County Executive (CEC) member for Water, Irrigation and Environment Michael Semera vowed to reclaim 42 acres of land within the Entarara forest that had been acquired illegally.

“We are in the process of profiling everybody who has invaded this forest because we have almost 42 acres of land that is being used as agricultural land yet it is within the forest. It is only a matter of time that we are going to bring our enforcement officers and eject them out and construct a perimeter fence of the entire forest to ensure no single acre of the land will be lost,” the CEC pledged.

During the tree planting exercise, NEMA pledged to give the community living around the forest 20 bee hives as a way of appreciating their efforts of reclaiming the land which they will use to harvest honey for either commercial or domestic needs.