NEPAD has potential to transform African economies, President Kenyatta says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) holds immense potential to transform African economies.

The President said NEPAD, which was adopted in 2002 by the African Union as a continental socio-economic development framework, should be used to consolidate expertise and other resources needed to uplift Africa’s economy.

“NEPAD is an important tool that can help mobilize resources for the continent to enable it achieve tremendous growth in all sectors,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke Tuesday evening at State House, Nairobi during the 38th Session of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee held virtually.

At the same time, President Kenyatta rallied the continent to continue working together in tackling Covid-19 saying the pandemic had taught Africa the importance of unity.

“If we continue working together, we will enhance our capacity to handle future pandemics just as we are doing with Covid-19, and are managing to flatten the curve,” the President said.

President Kenyatta also spoke about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) saying the instrument’s success will depend largely on increased intra-continental connectivity enabled by infrastructure such as roads, rail and telecommunications.

With proper infrastructure, President Kenyatta said intra-Africa trade will flourish through increased cross-border movement of people, goods and services.

The President therefore urged his African counterparts to prioritise infrastructural development so as to enhance the continent’s capacity to deal with its socio-economic challenges through trade, people-to-people interactions and sustained economic growth.