Nesbitt and Yu prevail at the second leg of the US Kids Golf Tournament

Nesbitt and Yu prevail at the second leg of the US Kids...

Adam Nesbitt continued with his imperious form after amassing a total of 30 points to win the 11- years category at the NCBA Kids Golf tourney held at Windsor Golf Hotel.

Nesbitt managed six over par 78 to emerge the winner for the second consecutive time. Xia Yu was a distant second with a score of 88, ten strokes behind Nesbitt. Armand Kibirige and Jeremie Maina tied in third place with a score of 94.

“I could have played a lot better. My putting was really off, especially with the conditions of the greens. I made a lot of silly mistakes which made me not play better,” explained Nesbitt.

Justine Ngeera played a fantastic round of golf ending with an impressive score of three over par 75 in the boys 13-14 years category. Aidan Gachora was three strokes behind to finish second with a score of 78 while Alpha Ndungu was third on 81. Nawenxuan Li, Yuvraj Rajput, and Amar Shah tied on 82 in what proved to be the competitive group of the day.

“I had a few good holes, on the par fives I had three birdies and an eagle. After hole 13 I four-putted, I had a double (bogey), then on the hardest hole on the course in my opinion, hole 14, I made a birdie and went on to make another birdie in hole 15. So I got some momentum, said Ngeera.

Yolanda Yu once again won the girls 13-14 years category with a score of 87. Randy Turi was second with a score of 89 while Amani Muriithi finished third with a score of 90.

“Generally it was not so bad. Maybe it was the greens and some of my shots were out of line, and one hole, I didn’t like it. I played a ten and I have actually never played a ten, so it was shocking. And oh, I lost three shots,” quipped Yolanda.

This was the third leg of the 8 legged Tour after the opening legs in Limuru and Vetlab in August. The fourth leg is set to be played played at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on 22nd of September.