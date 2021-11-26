Nestlé unveils new coffee brand to meet demands from younger consumers

Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) has launched the NESCAFÉ 3in1 Creamy White coffee brand in Kenya.

The company says the move to come up with the new type of coffee was backed by consumer research that showed the product was the most preferred coffee mix recipe, especially, based on its creamy smoothness.

The product, to be packaged in Kenya, will retail at Ksh.15 per single serve sachet, making it the most affordable in its category.

Speaking at the launch, Company Managing Director Ng’entu Njeru disclosed that the pricing decision is informed by market data indicating growing coffee consumption among the young urban population, which yearns for quality coffee within their disposable income.

“Today’s youth are the future. Therefore, smart brands and businesses will succeed by keeping abreast of their needs and meeting their demand for quality products that are accessible at their income levels,” said Njeru.

Njeru added that “the latest product was developed as a strategic decision to meet the demands of the emerging category of consumers, popularly known as Gen-Z.”

According to Njeru, Coffee mixes, such as NESCAFÉ 3in1 Creamy White are gaining popularity among young consumers for the on-the-go convenience that they offer, and that this suits the busy lifestyles of young people juggling multiple pursuits as budding entrepreneurs, often combined with tertiary studies.

‘Changamkia Your Potential’ movement for Youth

And in line with the company’s Nestlé Needs Youth program, which prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship, including in agribusiness, NESCAFÉ 3in1 Creamy White will spearhead an initiative that goes beyond the consumer experience to tap into the ambitions and aspirations of the youth.

“As a brand committed to the success of young people, we have a responsibility to get involved in activating their potential to turn their creativity and drive into tangible income streams. To this end, we have launched an initiative named: “Changamkia Your Potential” which we translate to “Activate Your Potential,” Njeru explained.

“In this program, NESCAFÉ 3 in1 Creamy White will help young people package and share their ambitions by connecting them with business leaders across different spheres that have succeeded in their career paths. In addition, we will connect them to resources that will enable them to pursue and achieve their business goals.”

To kick start the “Changamkia Your Potential” campaign, the brand engaged consumers and youth influencers in a high-energy interactive event.

Other initiatives under the company’s sustainability program named ‘Nestlé Needs Youth’ include the umbrella support entrepreneurship and farming communities. Through the ‘My Own Business’ (MYOBU) project, the company recruits and trains youth to start NESCAFÉ coffee selling businesses in busy market areas.

Under the NESCAFÉ Plan, more than 50,000 local farmers, including over 8,000 women, have received training on good agricultural practices and financial literacy.