Netanyahu out as new Israeli government approved

Mr Bennett will be prime minister until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.

He will hand power over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.

Mr Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving leader who has dominated its political landscape for years – will remain head of the right-wing Likud party and become leader of the opposition.