Netanyahu warns coalition is ‘danger’ to Israel

The proposed coalition would bring together factions from the right, the left and the centre of Israeli politics. While the parties have little in common politically, they are united in their desire to see Mr Netanyahu’s time in office come to an end.

Mr Lapid, a former finance minister, was given until 2 June to form a new coalition government after Mr Netanyahu failed to do so. His Yesh Atid party came second to Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud at the last election.

Netanyahu fight on

After an evening of high political drama on Sunday, Israel is much closer to a new coalition that will unseat its long-time prime minister. But Benjamin Netanyahu should not be written off.

He was quick to respond to the latest announcement with his own appeal to right-wing members of Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party – and those of Gideon Saar’s New Hope – not to join the agreement.

He taunted them by asking “Who will take care of settlements?” and suggested the proposed unity government would offer a weak security cabinet that would be unable to stand up to Israel’s rival, Iran.

If he chips away just a couple of members of parliament with these attacks, then the prospective government could tumble.

And even if this coalition does get sworn in, it will be a fragile one – bringing together parties from across the political spectrum with stark ideological differences. To stay in power, it will be forced to kick many sensitive issues into the long grass.