Netball: Kenya falters against Zambia in Africa Cup of Nations opener

The National Women’s Netball team started their campaign at the 2023 Netball World Cup qualifiers on a losing note, losing 46-30 to Zambia in the Group B opener in Pretoria, South Africa.

The top two teams from the tournament, apart from South Africa, will qualify for next year’s World Cup.The Kenyan team coached by Joseph Makau hopes to redeem themselves in their second group game against Malawi tomorrow.

In other games played Namibia defeated Tanzania 54-40 in a group A match while hosts South Africa thrashed Botswana 60-37.

Three matches are on card Monday. Zimbabwe will play Botswana while hosts South Africa take on Namibia. Malawi will face Eswatini.

South Africa and Uganda have already qualified for next year’s Netball World cup in Cape Town. Uganda has chosen not to take part in the qualifiers, but South Africa will still be there as hosts.

