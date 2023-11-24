Netball: National team squads for Africa Championship named

The national women and men’s handball teams that are set to feature in this year’s Africa Netball Cup have been named.

The Kenya Netball Federation, KNF, has selected 12 women and 12 men to represent the country in the continental event scheduled November 28th to December 6th at the University of Botswana Indoor Facility in Gaborone.

Speaking during the unveiling of the squads in Nairobi at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, head coach Ali Mugisha also said that it was important for Kenya to do well in the Championships for the purposes of bettering their continental rankings.

” The men and women that we have selected today are going to do us proud in Gaborone because they carry the hopes of millions of Kenyans. Together with my coaching staff, we have tried our best to balance the squad from the experienced players to the upcoming ones,” said Mugisha.

18 year old Goal Attack Doreen Akinyi just from Kobala Secondary School in Homabay County has made the cut and will be making her national team debut together with midfielder Winnie Oyugi from Ulinzi.

League debutants Equity Bank have produced Winnie Akinyi to play defense and Nancy Apiyo who will serve Kenya as Wing Attack and will both make their national team debut in Gaborone.

Mugisha has also named other three newbies for the men’s team who will be led by Kenya Prisons midfielder Stanley Msubi, Ganek’s Wing Attack Hezron Mbaabu and defender Victor Otieno who just completed his studies at Masinde Muliro University and has just joined Kakamega County team.

The competition has attracted hosts Botswana, South Africa, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Burundi.

Kenya will depart for Gaborone on Monday 27th and begin their quest for continental glory the following day.

Kenya Ladies selected national team

Parin Nekesa Simiyu- Kenya Prisons ( Captain) Terry Othuo – Kenya Prisons Irene Anyango- Kenya Prisons Mary Atieno- Kenya Prisons Lucy Akumu- Kenya Prisons Jackline Auro- Ulinzi Deborah Khakula- Ulinzi Carolyne Makokha – Ulinzi Winnie Oyugi – Ulinzi Doreen Akinyi – Ulinzi Winnie Akinyi- Equity Nancy Opiyo – Equity

Kenya men’s selected national team

1.John Ochuka – Kenya Prisons

Victor Mbithi – Kenya Prisons Chester Kioko – Kenya Prisons ( Captain) Isaac Lang’at – Kenya Prisons Julius Karanja- Kenya Prisons Francis Wachika- Kenya Prisons Stanley Msubi- Kenya Prisons Oscar Lyambila- Kenya Prisons Joseph Njoroge- Ganek Waswa Masongo – Ganek Hezron Mbaabu – Ganek Victor Otieno – Kakamega County