Netball: Selection for national U-21 squad begins in Nairobi

Red Perlis, Bungoma, and Transzoia teams registered impressive results during day one of the selection of the national U-21 netball team held at Ulinzi sports complex Langata Nairobi.

Red Perils started their campaign by winning the two opening matches.

They beat Naso 08-06 before registering a 12-09 win over the Prisons staff training college,PSTC.

In another match, Bungoma beat Trans Nzoia and Mbagathi 10-02 , 21-02 respectively to keep a perfect run on day one.

PSTC registered a convincing 19 01 win over Peponi before beating Trans Nzoia 09-03.

Naso Kusa beat Mathira 5-0, Ndumberi lost 13-1 to MKU while Mathare thrashed Kiriri 6-5.

The two-day tournament is being used to pick the national U-21 team ahead of the Africa World Cup qualifier to be held in Pretoria, South Africa from March 14 to 24.

The tournament attracted over 200 players drawn from 20 teams.