Netenyahu supports Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

In his letter to the Sovereign, the Israeli Prime Minister informed that Israel is positively examining 'the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla as part of the implementation of this state decision.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu has supported King Mohammed VI of Morocco, in his territorial recognition plan over the Western Sahara.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has received a letter from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his letter received by King Mohammed VI, the Israeli Prime Minister brought to the King’s attention the decision of the State of Israel to recognise the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.’

In this respect, the Israeli Prime Minister indicated that his country’s position will be ‘reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government.’

He also stressed that the decision would be ‘transmitted to the United Nations, to regional and international organisations of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations.’

In his letter to the Sovereign, the Israeli Prime Minister informed that Israel is positively examining ‘the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla as part of the implementation of this state decision.

Several countries have supported King Mohammed VI’s sovereignty plan over Western Sahara, among them Italy,Switzerland,Malta,Germany,Burkina Faso, and Serbia.