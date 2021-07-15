Netflix and Meghan Markle partner to create animated series

The Duchess will serve as executive producer.

Netflix is developing a new animated series with Meghan Markle through her and Harry’s production company, Archewell Productions. The series is about the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is “inspired by a variety of influential women from history,” according to a Netflix global press release.

Tentatively titled “Pearl”, it will be the first animated series by Archewell Productions. Meghan and Harry are already working with Netflix on a docuseries about the Invictus Games.

In a statement about the animated series Meghan said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Meghan will serve as executive producer alongside David Furnish.