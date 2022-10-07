Netflix gives 42 Kenyans Creative Equity Scholarships

The next generation of storytellers were announced at an event held in Nairobi.

Netflix has announced the East Africa recipients of the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) providing financial support to African creatives to access quality tertiary education in film and TV-focused disciplines.

The scholarship fund for sub-Saharan students is part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 with the goal of developing a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world.

The Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund celebrated the inaugural cohort of 46 beneficiaries from five East African countries (Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan) at a ceremony held at Nairobi’s KCA University.

All the beneficiaries are eligible to receive a full scholarship which includes – tuition, accommodation, living stipend and education supplies. The inaugural cohort of awardees have enrolled for certificate, diploma and degree courses as follows: 19 have enrolled in certificate programs, 22 in diploma programs and 5 in degree programs.

Furthermore, the largest group of beneficiaries are between the ages of 18-25 years. The program is currently being administered by HEVA Fund in partnership with Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI); Kenya Film School (KFS); KCA University; Kenyatta University and United States International University Africa (USIU). The five institutions of higher learning in Kenya will support the formal qualification and training of aspiring creatives from the region.

The ‘Class of 2022 Roll Call’ event served as an informal ceremony to bring together students, partner institutions and key stakeholders together to celebrate the scholarship’s recipients and the program at large.

Timothy Owase, CEO, of Kenya Film Commission, gave a keynote speech to the students saying, “ On 4 May 2022, the Ministry of ICT and Youth Affairs signed an MOU with Netflix for two years. The main intention of the joint collaboration was to strengthen the local film industry and also create opportunities for young people to be able to share their stories. The focus on skills capacity development, creative sector infrastructure, development and marketing to ensure consumer protection with local content investment is the first of its kind for Netflix in Africa. These are critical pillars in putting the film sector on the map.”

“The commission is delighted that this program awarded 46 beneficiaries from Kenya and our neighbouring countries in East Africa. We are actually excited to note that the first cohort is undertaking their studies at higher institutions in Kenya and we call upon you to continue working with us as we position the country as a skilled manpower force. It is my strong belief that this initiative is proof that Kenya indeed has the ability to measure up to the rest of the world and to offer the best. It has also demonstrated enormous interest and opportunities for job creation amongst the youth and existing skill and knowledge in the Kenyan industry.”

