Netflix rolls out free mobile plan in Kenya to woo new subscribers

The free plan was rolled out on Monday said Netflix.

Netflix has rolled out a free mobile plan to entice new subscribers in Kenya, the streamer announced on Monday. The plan will be available with no ads on mobile devices at no charge.

Cathy Conk, director of product innovation said, “At Netflix, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the suspense of Blood & Water, the romance of Bridgerton and the adventure of Army of the Dead. Now we’re giving audiences in Kenya the chance to experience these stories for themselves — completely free of charge.”

The free plan will offer only a quarter of Netflix’s catalogue with the intention that the free plan will entice more signups who want to enjoy Netflix’s full catalogue. The service will be available to anyone above 18 with no payment information required. However, the download option will not be available for this plan.

“The free plan will start rolling out in Kenya today over the next few weeks. We hope it’s a great match and that many of the people who try our free plan love Netflix so much that over time they upgrade to a full, paid subscription,” said Cathy Conk.

Netflix is the world’s largest streaming video service with subscriptions in over 190 countries.