Netflix suspends service in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Netflix joins a growing list of companies that have cut ties with Russia.

Streaming giant Netflix has temporarily halted its services in Russia in order to invade the country invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the streaming service had announced that it would pause all future projects and acquisitions from Russia.

Netflix had four Russian originals in the works, including a crime thriller series called Zato, which was shooting and has since been put on hold. Netflix has also refused to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that it was required to host under Russian law. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix said.

Russia is facing major economic sanctions for its recent actions. All the major entertainment studios have announced that they will stop releasing films in the country. The Cannes film festival issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends. Companies like Microsoft, Dell, Apple and Nike have also suspended operations in the country.