Netflix has revealed that Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ 2005 royal wedding will be featured in the sixth and final season of The Crown.

The streamer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday to tease the Peter Morgan-created series’ upcoming season by sharing a photo of a document that read, “Service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of His Royal Highness the Prince of Whales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.”

After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season. pic.twitter.com/l6ilhYYA0C — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2023

The post’s caption added, “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

Dominic West and Olivia Williams will reprise their roles as Prince Charles and Camilla, respectively, following season five. The final season will also include the 1997 death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, “over three episodes,” as well as when Prince William and Kate Middleton first met.

Suzanne Mackie, an executive producer on The Crown, previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the sixth season, saying, “I think it’s some of our best work.”

“It’s an interesting thing to contemplate, because I am really, really proud of this final season,” she added. “I don’t want to spoil the very end, but it’s really beautiful and, I think, quite profound, and it feels like a culmination of a very long journey.”

Mackie also noted at the time that they had just “finished filming about two months ago,” and were “now just doing final mixing, all the sound and the music — our very last stages of postproduction.”

The Crown is expected to drop on Netflix later this year.