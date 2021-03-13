Netflix is running a test, cracking down on password sharing.

Did you know that one-third of all Netflix users share passwords? Netflix is very much a ware of this and has never made a big deal about it but it seems like the company is reconsidering. The streaming service is attempting a new policy, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching with the original subscriber.

Netflix has been sending out this message to random customers: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching”. This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so. If you have ever read the Netflix terms of service, you know that account details should ‘not be shared with individuals beyond your household.

Netflix has historically been comfortable with users sharing their passwords, with with Reed Hastings, the company’s co-founder and co-chief executive, confirming there were no plans to crack down on the practice.

This is just a new feature being tested with no new policies being confirmed. In January this year, the streaming service had hit 203 million global subscribers. 40 million accounts are by non-paying users.

