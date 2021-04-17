The new EP comes weeks after Tay released “Peaking“

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar has dropped his hotly anticipated new EP Love & Isolation which dropped on Friday. Amidst a chaotic world forced into lockdown, this EP is deeply personal and an ode to self-healing. The release sees Tay produce three of its five tracks, with Jeffrey Rashad and Insightful co-producing the other two.

This new EP features Kenyan alternative RnB singer Xenia Manasseh on the song “Stones” which is a sombre, heartfelt song. This new feel marks a new sonic shift for Tay towards a more romance-tinged R&B vibe, his other feature with Asa called “Yoga” is another example of this shift.

Love & Isolation is a mature, contemplative release, representing a new chapter in the ever-diversifying story of Tay Iwar. Tay says, “Love & Isolation is the transition from an era to another era for me,” explaining, “There’s almost nothing linking this project to the last one, besides me, the artist because this is a slow style, more romantic than I’ve ever done before. The intention is for people to feel and tap into yourself. It’s a perfect self-healing EP post-pandemic.” (SIC)

Love & Isolation is available for streaming here.

