New board appointed to manage Nairobi Women’s Hospital

The Nairobi Women’s Hospital has appointed a 3-member committee to oversee the management of the hospital.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) is also expected to undertake an internal review and independent inspection of the hospital.

The chief executive officer Dr. Felix Wanjala was forced to step aside following allegations of fraudulent claims that saw insurance companies drop the hospital from their list of accredited service providers.

After six years at the helm of Nairobi women’s hospital as the CEO, Dr. Felix Ochieng was forced to step aside to pave way for an independent audit of the hospital’s books to be undertaken by the Kenya medical practitioners and dentist’s union.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KMPDU is expected to carry out an internal review of the systems and medical records to ascertain claims that doctors at the hospital had been given targets by the management to earn income from admitting patients and charging insurers.

The three-member operating committee comprises of Evercare representatives to oversee the hospital’s management.

The hospital’s troubles began after leaked conversations that showed how the hospital’s bosses set daily targets for the number of patients that would be admitted and discharged.

This saw the Association of Kenya Insurers on Wednesday announced that all medical insurers had suspended Nairobi Women’s Hospital from their list of accredited service providers from February 5.