New books to look out for in 2022

Features Blood Scion and Okoye.

Nothing quite beats the joy of reading and with amazing books to look forward to in 2022, there has never been a greater time to read broadly. Most of the books on this list are inspired by African culture and written by young authors of African origin.

Here are 6 books to look out for in 2022

Yinka, Where is Your Husband?

This book by Lizzie Blackburn follows 30-year old Oxford educated Yinka who is trying to enjoy her life while simultaneously trying to ignore her mother’s most pertinent question, “Yinka, where is your husband?” Expected to be released on January 8th.

Bitter

From Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi comes Bitter, a book that explores both the importance and cost of social revolution–and how youth lead the way. The book will be available from February.

The Merciless Ones

The Merciless Ones is the second book from the Namina Forna series. The first book The Gilded Ones was a New York Times bestseller and made our list of top books by African authors we loved in 2021. The second is expected in March 2022.

Okoye

Okoye is a fictional character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe specifically the beloved Black Panther movie. Written by Ibi Zoboi, this Marvel Universe novel takes Okoye to America for the very first time. The book is due to drop in March of this year.

Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments

Written by T.L Huchu, this is the second book from the Edinburgh Night series. This book follows the widely popular Library of the Dead and follows Ropa Moyo who is offered a job by her friend at Our Lady of Mysterious Maladies, a very specialized hospital where she encounters a puzzling disease and an avenging spirit. The book will be released in March.

Blood Scion

Blood Scion is a dark YA military fantasy about a colonialist regime. Inspired by the Nigerian Yoruba culture, Deborah Falaye’s debut novel is a blend of Children of Blood and Bone and An Ember in the Ashes.