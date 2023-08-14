New British High Commissioner-designate looking forward to exploring “magical Kenya”

British High Commissioner-designate, Neil Wigan OBE, has arrived in Nairobi to take up his position as Head of Mission at the British High Commission.

He succeeds Jane Marriott who was appointed the British High Commissioner to Kenya, and began her consular duties in 2019.

In a statement Neil said he is looking forward to working with the Government of Kenya on the priorities of UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, particularly the Ksh 500 billion of UK investment in clean, green infrastructure projects including Nairobi Railway City, Menengai Geothermal Plant, Grand High Falls Dam and the Malindi Solar Expansion project.

“These projects, among others, will improve the lives of Kenyans, boost sustainable development and help tackle climate change. I look forward to seeing these projects and other UK-Kenya partnerships for myself. Across the partnership, there are further opportunities for us to go far, together. Tafaulu Pamoja!”

Speaking on his arrival, the new British High Commissioner to Kenya, said: “It has been a long-term ambition of mine to lead the team at the British High Commission in Nairobi. I first visited Kenya in 1977, my children went to school in Nairobi, and I have visited Kenya many times, for work and pleasure. I am delighted to have returned, and am looking forward to exploring magical Kenya.”