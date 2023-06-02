New CMG project to enhance Kenya, China cultural relations

The “Twinkle Star Project” launched by the China Media Group (CMG) in Nairobi on Wednesday evening has been hailed as a remarkable initiative that will boost ties between Kenya and China.

The animation project that will see cartoons screened across schools of Kenya, according to Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza who was the chief guest at the launch, will in particular provide an invaluable breakthrough to the cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“The project will also provide an opportunity to market destination Kenya and grow visitations from the Chinese source market hence increasing Kenya’s tourism earnings,” she added

State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, who was also in attendance, lauded the existing relationship between Nairobi and Beijing even as he expressed optimism that the “Twinkle Star Project” will provide an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the two sides more so in regards to latest innovations.

“China is a leader in technology and it is important that we share the digital skills and provide opportunities for our youth”, he said.

According to Prof. Kisiang’ani the history of China’s social transformation has provided lessons to Kenya and the whole of Africa on how to overcome challenges.

Speaking during the launch, Media Council of Kenya Manager for Accreditation and Compliance Rebecca Mutiso noted that the new CMG product will act as a powerful educational tool, facilitating comprehension, engagement, and retention of knowledge.

“Responsible development of children’s content is crucial for their well-being and development….especially with concepts such as language skills, problem-solving, creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional development,” she said

Besides, she believes the project will inspire the next generation of Kenya’s animators and provide a boost to their content creation skills.

“It is important to promote positive messages and values in children’s content such as kindness, empathy, respect, honesty, diversity, and cooperation. Characters and storylines should demonstrate positive behaviour and model appropriate social interactions and be sensitive to diverse cultures, backgrounds, and experiences,” she said.