New collector tunnel to boost Nairobi water supply

Nairobi County and its environs are expected to access increased water supply for domestic use after operationalization of the Northern Collector Tunnel (NCT) Bulk Water Supply system.

The 12 kilometre tunnel that draws water from three rivers in Murang’a and feeds Ndakaini dam will see the Nairobi city dwellers and those in metropolitan areas get an increase of 140 million litres of water on a daily basis.

The water project was funded to the tune of Sh. 8.2 billion also involved construction of a water treatment plant at Gigoro in Gatanga sub county and a 55-kilometre pipeline from Ndakaini dam to Gigiri in Nairobi.

Chairman of Athi Water Works Development Agency Charles Karondo in a press release said the agency has been issued with the license by Water Service Board (Wasreb) to operate the Northern Water Bulk Water Supply System effective from September 30, this year.

“In line with the government policy that provides for the management of cross-county and national public bulk water infrastructure under the water works development agencies, am pleased to inform our stakeholders and partners that AWWD has been licensed to operate the tunnel bulk water system.” Stated Karondo.

The chairman added that the NCT Bulk water supply system is expected to improve water supply provision to Nairobi residents and those from areas surrounding the city.

“Other residents to benefit from the increased water supply include those in Gatanga, Gatundu, Githunguri, Ruiru, Kiambu urban, Ongata Rongai, Kitengela and Mavoko regions in Machakos County.” He further stated.

The tunnel which has been under construction since 2015, has a diameter of three metres, draws water from rivers Mathioya, Irati and Gikigie to Ndakaini dam in Gatanga Sub county.

The NCT Bulk water supply system forms part of the government’s broader interventions aimed to address water shortage in Nairobi city county and surrounding areas.

With the operationalization of the tunnel, Nairobi county is expected to receive more 136,500 cubic meters of water supply daily while other neighbouring counties including Machakos, Kiambu, Murang’a and Kajiado will also see significant improvements in water distribution.

With the issuance of the license, Karondo assured all stakeholders of the AWWD commitments to ensure improved water supply services to all residents in the specified areas.