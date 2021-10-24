New covid cases drop in a week Kenya registered fewer virus deaths

44 people have tested positive for covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The new cases were recorded from a sample size of 4,238 tested.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health are indicative of an improving situation with the reduction in the number of infections and deaths associated with the disease.

On Saturday, 129 people had tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,110.

“The positivity rate is now at 1.0%. Of the cases all the 44 are Kenyans. 25 males while 19 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed

The total confirmed positive cases are now 252,672 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,673,705.

In terms of County distribution, Nyamira leads with 11 new cases, followed by Nairobi with 9, and Isiolo and Nakuru which registered 6 new cases each.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry of health further revealed that 2 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,257.

At the same time, Kagwe noted that a total of 496 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,365 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

“27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation. Another 164 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 156 of them in the general wards. 8 patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU).” He said in his covid situation update on Sunday

Some 247 patients have recovered from the disease with 200 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 47 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,274 of whom 198,948 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,326 are from various health facilities countrywide.