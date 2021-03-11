New dawn as agriculture stakeholders roll out digital solutions for sector

In a move aimed at delivering timely and transparent services to farmers, the government has led stakeholders in the agriculture sector in launching the eagerly-anticipated Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) Integrated Management Information System (IMIS).

The online facility developed by AFA with funding from Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) through TradeMark East Africa was launched by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Thursday.

According to Munya, IMIS will revolutionize the sector as it will replace the decades-old, tedious, paper-based, and semi-manual administration of trade and business processes.

“Previously, we have experienced challenges in our service delivery including, lengthy application procedures requiring stakeholders to physically visit AFA offices for services.” He said

Munya says the country is at the forefront of digital innovation and technological adoption in order to achieve the 10-year Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS).

The launch comes at a time the Kenyan Government is progressively modernizing public service delivery by integrating ICT into every operation “for efficient, transparent and inclusive service delivering effect to the public.”

Specifically, the CS noted that the platform is a plus to everyone involved given that there has been a lack of reliable data and statistics for decision-making on better regulation and administration of agricultural commodities.

Over and above this, Munya acknowledged that the sector has suffered what he termed as inadequate and inaccurate accountability of crop production by stakeholders in the field through submission of annual returns on the platform by farmers.

Through IMIS, the government says traders will be able to access regulatory services from AFA, thereby reducing transactional time and cost in applying for and issuing licenses regulated by AFA Directorates, as the system eliminates the need for physical presence or interaction.

“The system will significantly improve service delivery by enhancing process visibility by enabling traders to trace their application and related transactions in real-time through the system,” Munya said during the launch in Nairobi.

He further expressed delight given that, henceforth, the availability of data for analytics and other business intelligence functions that will support regulatory and trade operations, will no longer be a problem.

The CS lauded TradeMark East Africa and the Danish government for the financial and technical support in the development of the system saying it will ensure continuity of service delivery to all stakeholders.

“This system will facilitate registration, licensing and provision of production, processing and trade information on all scheduled crops regulated by Agriculture and Food Authority.” He remarked.

The system is part of E-government initiatives spearheading the use of ICT across government ministries and automation of all government functions for efficient delivery of information and services while promoting productivity in the public sector.

Since the launch of the initiative in 2004, all government institutions are required to transform and align their business and service delivery processes on digital platforms.