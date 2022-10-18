New DCI boss to be sworn in Wednesday

Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Wednesday preside over the swearing-in of Amin Mohamed Ibrahim as the new Director of DCI.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Supreme Court Building at 8am.

President William Ruto appointed Mohamed Amin Ibrahim as the new Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss.

Ruto made the announcement through a gazette notice dated 14th October, 2022.

Amin Ibrahim takes over from George Kinoti who served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prior to his appointment, Ibrahim was serving as the head of the Internal Affairs Unit.

He has also served in various capacities including heading the then CID investigations Bureau and the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit among other senior management positions.

Ibrahim was among the 10 officers shortlisted for the position last month.

Other candidates in the shortlist were; former Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Boss Munga Nyale, Head of Investigations at Kenya Railways Simon Wanderi, Detective Nichola Kamwende, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, David Kipkosgey Birech, Bernard Wanderi, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Bernard Walumoli, and Esther Chepkosgei Seroney.