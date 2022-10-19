New DCI Director Amin Mohammed Ibrahim takes oath of office

Directorate of Criminal Investigations new Director Amin Mohammed Ibrahim has vowed to tackle terrorism, cybercrime, narcotics among others to the extent his ability during his tenure in office.

Amin spoke Wednesday morning after he was sworn into office in a brief ceremony at the Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

He promised to execute his mandate in the most professional manner saying he will adhere to the constitution and stick to the duties given to the director.

Amin said while he will be firm and fair, he will discharge his duties professionally, with utmost integrity and without ill will.

The new Director has vowed to work together and collaborate with other security agencies and actors of the criminal justice system to serve Kenyans without prejudice.

He said he will lead from the front and the public can reach him directly on his personal number 0722415419 saying Kenya will be a safe and secure country going forward.

Chief Justice Koome said she has no doubt that Amin will execute his mandate with effectiveness and in accordance with the constitution.

Koome said the DCI plays and important role in investigations and without their support, the Judiciary cannot succeed in its mandate.

“Your Office is a core part of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) and a pivotal partner in the criminal justice system. Given our focus to ensure that justice is served for all, I have confidence that you will perform your duties in accordance with the law and fairness given that our Constitution venerates the cardinal value and principle of justice,” she said.

She said Kenyans will cultivate confidence in Amin if he remains impartial saying as a new partner in the criminal Justice system, they will work together to serve Kenyans.

National Police Service Commission Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said the Interviews were competitive, and congratulate Amin saying as a commission they wanted to give Kenyans the best person to succeed George Kinoti.

“Amin’s work is clear cut; as a commission we will support you in dispensing with your mandate. You have what it takes,” he said.