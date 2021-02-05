New deadline for ‘Atoms Empowering Africa’ Online Video Competition

By popular demand, Rosatom moved the deadline for the 6th annual competition of online videos to February 15.

The top three winning videos will be selected by an independent expert panel observing various criteria including original content and creativity, overall quality of the video and content, accuracy and relevance of technical content, as well as ability to clearly communicate the content to an audience.

The makers of the top three videos will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Russia, where they will get the opportunity to visit several of the country’s world-renowned tourist attractions as well as various nuclear institutions and advanced nuclear facilities.

Jury includes representatives of nuclear enterprises such as ROSATOM, Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA, Egypt), media practitioners like Influence Communications (Egypt) and regional nuclear NGOs Women in Nuclear South Africa (WinSA), African Young Generation in Nuclear (AYGN) and Nuclear Corporation of South Africa (NESCA).

The participants from the age of 18 to 35 residing in African countries are encouraged to post their videos on Facebook, following the formal guidelines set out below and submit their applications to the email atomsforafrica@rosatom.com or by the link to online submission form https://tinyurl.com/RosatomAfrica .

COMPETITION DETAILS

What are the rules? Just make a 75-second video, taking into account the formal guidelines below:

An individual or a team of up to 3 people may submit one application.

Video length is up to 75 seconds.

Both professional and smartphone videos are acceptable, but the video quality must be at least 720p HD quality.

Video can be live-action or animation.

Video narration language is either English or features English subtitles.

The name(s) of the creator(s) and the name of the university (if so) must be written in the first frame of the video.

The video must be published on Facebook with no restrictions on its visibility for any Facebook visitors.

The post must tag @RosatomAfrica and @RosatomMENA Facebook page and contain hashtags: #Nucleardoesntwastetime, #AtomsforAfrica, #RosatomCompetition.

No copyright violations (all videos should be compliant with Copyright and Rules for posting Content set up on Facebook).

No harmful or offensive behavior, discrimination of any kind. Be friendly and polite.

Applicants must submit their applications before the deadline to the email atomsforafrica@rosatom.com or by the link to the online submission form https://tinyurl.com/RosatomAfrica

POTENTIAL TOPICS FOR VIDEO PRODUCTION (not limited to):