New digitalent Cohort VIII to help upscale country’s digital economy

The Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICT) under the Presidential Digitalent Program (PDTP) has inducted a new cohort that will help in capacity building the country’s ICT sector.

The initiative is meant to develop ICT high-end skilled graduates in Kenya who will spend nine months in the public sector and three months in the private sector.

ICT Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Kamanguya said the induction of Cohort VIII has made the program achieve its milestone of almost 3000 highly skilled ICT graduates who are able to address the evolving challenges of the digital era.

“We are sure that this program will accelerate the government’s agenda on digital transformation and support our endeavors to develop e-services among other vital ICT areas as captured in our mandate,” said Kamanguya.

He further said the Authority is seeking to enhance ICT skills development that is in line with the provisions of the National Digital Masterplan (2022-2023).

“We would like to ensure that this program aligns with the National Digital Master Plan which has prioritized digital skills as a key pillar in our digital economy,” he added.

The new Cohort VIII comprises of 400 digital enthusiasts who are selected for their exceptional skills and potential to contribute to the evolving digital landscape.

According to ICT Authority the program has attracted over 100 private sector partners, generated over 1,000 innovation proposals, 11 of which have been incubated through the program at the Authority, partnered with over 30 training partners and absorbed 600 highly skilled ICT mentors in the last 12 months.