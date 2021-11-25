New €100,000 Grant Opportunity for Kenyan Entrepreneurs

develoPPP Ventures is calling the second cohort of young innovative companies, improving living conditions in a developing or emerging country and who are planning to scale up, to apply for a grant of up to €100,000.

The second call for proposals is now open until 31 December 2021.

The startup programme was launched earlier this year on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and is implemented by DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH. The programme aims to empower startups with entrepreneurial support and a grant of up to €100,000 for growth investments.

The call is open to startups with innovative business models with a sustainable economic, ecological or social impact in a developing or emerging country. Since the grant is targeted towards growth investments, startups applying should have achieved a proof of concept and are ready to scale.

develoPPP Ventures was initially launched in Kenya, which already has a lively start-up scene, after which, the program will be gradually expanded to cover more countries. The roll-out in Kenya is supported by impact investment specialist Seedstars and business incubator NaiLab, who bring years of expertise in impact financing, access to a vibrant Kenyan ecosystem, and expertise in helping young companies grow to the table.

The program is open to start-ups with their head office or with a branch registered in Kenya. develoPPP Ventures supports the scaling of impact-driven business models with a grant of up to 100,000 euros for companies that manage to acquire matching funds from other sources of at least the same amount. In addition, start-ups receive tailored support from technical experts for their growth journey.

To sign up or learn more about the program and its conditions, you may visit the website here: www.develoPPP.de/ventures. Interested startups can submit fully completed application documents and supporting documents to the email address given in the application form.

Interested startups can apply here: https://www.developpp.de/en/application/ideas-competition-ventures/

ABOUT DEG

DEG, a subsidiary of KfW, finances investments of private-sector companies in developing and emerging-market countries. As one of the major European development financiers, we promote entrepreneurial initiatives as a contribution to sustainable growth and improved living conditions of local populations.

ABOUT NAILAB

Nailab is a business accelerator in Kenya that has been in existence for 10 years offering humanitarian, innovation, and entrepreneurship programs focusing on growing innovative technology-driven ideas while supporting the social wellbeing of our youth in Africa.

ABOUT SEEDSTARS

Seedstars is a Swiss-based private company with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. The groups’ activities cover over 90 emerging ecosystems through a variety of initiatives such as the Online Seedstars World Competition, acceleration programs, physical hubs called Seedspace, venture capital investments and company building activities. Seedstars The Documentary is a feature film featuring the company’s vision to give a voice to the game changers of the developing world.