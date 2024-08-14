New fee structure: Ruto directs universities to recall admission letters

The new letters to be re-issued should only show what the parents should pay minus government loans

President Ruto has instructed universities to issue new admission letters that clearly indicate the amount of fees each parent will be required to pay.

Speaking Wednesday in Ogembo, Kisii after commissioning the Bomachoge Chache Affordable Housing Project, the President noted that previous admission letters issued to students indicated a higher amount of the costs of the courses offered which were not affordable to the majority of the parents.

The President however assured parents that the government would offer loans and scholarships for students who cannot afford fees for higher learning

“Parents will not pay the full cost of the university programmes because the Government will provide up to 95 percent support to each student,” he said.

The President at the same time said that the capitation for higher learning had been increased from Ksh 45B to 82B to ensure no child is left out.

He asked learners to take advantage of the support being offered by the government to pursue higher education

The new model has caused an uproar with MPs saying the variables being used to determine which category a student falls in to get funding which the MPs cannot be validated.

The government uses the Means Testing Instrument (MTI) model which incorporates the Kenya poverty report, family background, Gender and the previous schools a student had attended.