New flavors, new beats: Discover new menu at Ribs & Rhythm Restaurant

If you’re searching for a dining experience that combines mouthwatering dishes with a lively atmosphere, look no further than Ribs & Rhythm Restaurant.

Known for its eclectic menu and vibrant entertainment, Ribs & Rhythm has recently launched an exciting new meat menu that promises to delight food enthusiasts and casual diners alike. The restaurant is in the vibrant atmosphere of PrideInn Plaza on Mombasa Road, Signature Mall.

A Taste of the Starters

The journey begins with a selection of starters that set the stage for a memorable meal. Diners can start their experience with the Thai Beef Salad, a refreshing blend of flavors that seamlessly balances savory and spicy notes. For those who prefer something heartier, the Chicken Roulade offers a succulent, flavor-packed filling, while the Fried Mutton Goujons deliver a crispy, satisfying bite that’s sure to please.

Ribs & Rhythm also offers a variety of Starter Platters for those who want to sample a bit of everything.

Platter One: Features a combination of fish fingers, chicken satay, and chili chicken drumettes, accompanied by aioli and an assortment of dipping sauces.

Platter Two: Includes Southern fried chicken diamonds, beef skewers, and mutton skewers, each paired with a delectable selection of dipping sauces.

Platter Three: Combines mutton seekh kebab, chicken seekh kebab, and fish tikka, served with a variety of sauces designed to enhance each bite.

The Main Event: A Feast of Ribs and Steaks

The new menu’s main courses are where the restaurant truly shines, showcasing its culinary expertise with an array of ribs and steaks that are sure to impress.

Lamb Ribs: Diners can choose from several mouthwatering options, including char-grilled lamb ribs served with caramelized onions and paprika wedges, slow-roasted lamb ribs with Cajun spice and sweet potato fries, or slow-braised lamb ribs in pepper sauce accompanied by steamed rice and a sweet pepper crown. For a unique twist, the lamb ribs coated with mint and coconut and served with plantains offer a refreshing take on a classic dish.

Beef Ribs: The beef ribs are equally indulgent, available either with mushrooms and tomato couscous or in a rich, tangy sauce paired with sautéed potatoes.

Steaks: For steak lovers, Ribs & Rhythm offers a selection that stands out. Enjoy a tender beef fillet served with seasonal vegetables, creamy mash, and a red wine reduction, or savor a rib eye steak with herbed potato squash and a rich mushroom sauce. Each dish is expertly prepared and artfully plated, turning every meal into a culinary masterpiece.

Vibrant Entertainment to Complement Your Meal

Ribs & Rhythm isn’t just about great food; it’s about creating an unforgettable experience. The restaurant’s lively entertainment lineup ensures that every visit is filled with rhythm and joy:

Wednesdays: Jazz Night featuring Robin Saxophone sets a smooth and sophisticated tone for midweek relaxation.

Thursdays: Fun and games continue with Robin’s captivating jazz tunes, adding a playful twist to the evening.

Fridays: The weekend kicks off with a Fusion Party by DJ Gazza & Moses, delivering energetic beats that get the crowd moving.

Saturdays: Weekend Moods with the Limitless Duo Band from 5 PM to 11 PM creates the perfect ambiance for a night out.

Sundays: Family Day Out featuring live music by the Limitless Duo Band offers a delightful conclusion to the weekend with tunes that appeal to all ages.

A Haven for All

Whether you’re planning a boys’ fun meet-up, a girls’ night out, or a memorable family dinner, Ribs & Rhythm caters to a diverse crowd. The restaurant’s inviting atmosphere makes it the perfect destination for both casual dining and lively nights out.

Join the many who have already discovered the charm of Ribs & Rhythm. Come for the ribs, stay for the rhythm, and leave with memories that will last a lifetime. Ribs & Rhythm truly is where every meal is a masterpiece, and every night is a celebration.