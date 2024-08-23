New funding model unfair to Kenyans, CJ Koome says

Debate around the new university funding model continues with Chief justice Martha Koome and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua being the latest to weigh in on the debate.

Koome saying the model is perpetuating inequality and might prevent many vulnerable students from accessing higher education.

Speaking in Nairobi the CJ termed the classification of household into clusters unfair and further proposed consolidation of bursary funds and channeling them directly to schools to make education free.

Koome noted that the proposed new funding model risked locking out students from poor backgrounds against accessing higher education.

Similar sentiments were raised by NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua who criticized the government for shifting to the new model yet the HELB model was working.

The remarks comes even as the head of public service Felix Koskei revealed that Ksh 5.2 billion for loans have been disbursed at HELB with a further Ksh 2.8 billion disbursed to cater to university scholarship

Kosgei further said the government was putting measures to address the gaps in the new funding model.