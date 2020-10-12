New Gor Mahia head coach ready for task ahead

Written By: Bernard Okumu
11

New Gor Mahia FC head coach Roberto Oliveira  has reckoned that he has plenty of work to do as he settles down in his new role at the record Kenyan Premier league champions.

Oliveira  who  was in charge of Rayon Sports when they denied Kogallo a place in the CAF Confederation quarter finals in 2018 following a 2-1 win at Moi Kasarani Stadium, acknowledged the impressive record that the 1987 CAF Confederations cup winners have and is required to exceed.

Oliviera brings forth a wealth of experience acquired in his coaching career spanning 2 decades.

The former Fluminese striker has trained teams in  Africa, Middle East and in his native Brazil.

Oliveira admitted that he had angled himself for kogallo job and called for close corporation between the club’s administrative and playing unit

‘’After leaving my Coaching job at Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, I received three offers to return to Africa, but I have been hesitant, when I got the Gor Mahia offer it was irresistible I decided to come’’ Oliviera said.

Roberto Oliviera instructing Rayon Sports players in a past match

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, gave reasons as to why the club picked the Brazilian.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of our new coach Oliveira from Brazil. He has had long coaching experience in Africa thus making him more conversant with African football,” Rachier said.

Roberto takes over from Finnish  Steve Pollack who quit in September after one year in the job.

Roberto’s immediate assignments include leading Gor Mahia in the CAF Champions League preliminary round matches as well KPL title defence.

 

