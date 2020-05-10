New guidelines for truckers in bid to tame Covid-19

With over 37 Kenyan truck drivers testing positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has set new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus outside its borders.

In Uganda, the total number of Kenyan drivers who turned positive stands at 17.

While issuing the new guidelines, Director of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria said that the new guidelines will be used that will be using the transport corridor between Uganda, Tanzania and Somalia.

Dr Kuria recognized that most of the most the truck drivers have posed as a major risk factor in the spread of Covid-19.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“A number of those who have tested positive have been netted across the border crossing points. It is through this that we developed a number of protocols that are going to be used by truck drivers in order to stop to curtail the spread of Covid-19,” Dr Kuria said.

The new protocols were developed In consultation by neighbouring countries which were agreed upon by all member states.

In the new guidelines, all truck drivers will be required to have their Covid-19 tests done 48 hours before they commence their journey.

“Before any driver starts his travel, make sure that you have your Covid-19 tests done 48 hours in advance.”

This will ensure that no delays occur as the drivers wait to begin for the travel.

Truck drivers will be required to produce their Covid-19 tests certificates at checkpoints which the Ministry of Health have placed along the journey showing that individuals are Covid-19 negative.

According to the Ministry of the Health, they have set up sample collection samples that will be set up in counties where drivers will be required to present themselves for testing before the commencement of the journey.

Upon sample collection, the specimen shall be shipped to designated laboratories for testing.

Along the transport corridor, drivers shall be allowed to stop at designated checkpoints where the Ministry of Health has placed public health officials where they are monitoring their travel.

MOH has also placed testing points at Lunga Lunga, Taveta, Namanga, Malaba, Busia, Moyale points of entry.

Drivers plying that corridor transport will be required to produce certificates to show that their Covid-19 tests.

Truck drivers who show Covid-19 symptoms along the transport corridor they will be linked to County Rapid Response teams and be referred to quarantine or isolation centres where they will observe procedures as outlined by the Health Ministry.