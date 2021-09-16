New Harambee Stars Coach to be announced soon

Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, his assistant Twahir Muhidin and Goalkeeping Coach Haggai Azande have reached a decision to part ways by mutual consent, effective immediately.

Assistant coaches Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the federation works to reconstruct the Harambee Stars technical bench, ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Mali, scheduled for October 6, 2021 and October 12,2021, home and away respectively.

“FKF is immensely grateful to Coach Mulee and his departing members of staff for their dedicated service and workmanship. The federation wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.” part of the federation statement read.

The statement indicated that the process of recruiting another coach is already on and a new tactician will be announced soon.

“The search for a new National Team Head Coach is already underway and an announcement will be made shortly in that regard. There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made. ”

He was appointed Harambee Stars coach for the third time in October 20, 2020, replacing the sacked Francis Kimanzi who equally parted ways with the federation on mutual consent

Mulee oversaw the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Comoros, Togo and Egypt.

His only win in a competitive match was in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers as Stars edged out Togo 2-1 on March 29, but they missed out on the finals after finishing third in the pool behind Egypt and Comoros.