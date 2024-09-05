New Harambee Stars jersey unveiled in FKF, Odibets sponsorship deal

Odibets has partnered with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to give Harambee stars jersey to fans.

In the announcement made on Thursday, September 5, Odibets will be the official fan jersey sponsors for the national team Harambee stars.

“We want to ensure fans have jerseys as they head to Uganda to support Harambee stars. We have over 50,000 Harambee jerseys to give away,” said Dedan Mungai, Odibets general manager.

Also speaking during the event, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said that the federation was happy to be part of the partnership as it will bring out the Kenyan spirit among Harambee Stars fans who have always supported the team through thick and thin.

“As a federation we are delighted to be part of this partnership that will see Harambee Stars fans don the official jersey courtesy of Odibets, this will go a long way in bringing out the Kenyan football spirit,” said Nick Mwendwa.

To enter the draw to win a Harambee Stars jersey, fans need to place a bet of Ksh20 on the Aviator game on the Odibets platform.

Kenya will take on Zimbabwe in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group J match at Mandela National Stadium in Uganda on Friday at 4 PM Kenyan time.

Kenya has won two of their last three matches across all competitions while the other game ended in a defeat to Comoros.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe has been inactive since they lost to Kenya and they will be seeking revenge when they take on the Harambee Stars.

In march 2021, Odibets partnered with FKF to become the officer official betting and motivational partners for Harambee Stars.

The gaming firm gave the Football Kenya Federation Ksh5 million to cater for the team’s preparations and jersey