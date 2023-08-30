New health bills a game-changer for UHC, says Health CS

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has welcomed the move by the cabinet to give the green light to a series of transformative health bills under the visionary Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The four bills are the Primary Healthcare Bill, The Social Health Insurance Bill, The Digital Health Bill, and the Facility Improvement Financing Bill.

The CS says the bills, set to be presented to Parliament, represent Kenya’s resolute dedication to enhancing healthcare access and quality for all citizens.

“Taking healthcare coverage to new heights, the Social Health Insurance Bill, 2023, is a game-changer. Replacing the National Health Insurance Fund, it introduces a comprehensive framework with the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Social Health Insurance Fund, and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund. This framework ensures all-encompassing coverage, spanning emergencies, chronic ailments, and critical care” she stated.

Nakhumicha says the Primary Health Care Bill, signifies a pivotal shift in Kenya’s healthcare landscape by nurturing the foundation of health at its grassroots.

The Facility Improvement Financing Bill stands as a testament to Kenya’s dedication to creating a robust and efficient healthcare infrastructure.

“By facilitating financing mechanisms to upgrade and expand healthcare facilities, this legislation ensures that quality care is within reach for all citizens, no matter their geographical location” she noted.

She said the Social Health Insurance Bill, 2023, aims to repeal the National Health Insurance Fund-NHIF and replace it with three separate funds in its bid to accelerate universal health coverage.

She further described the Digital Health Bill, 2023, as another landmark proposal, that aims to bridge existing legal and regulatory gaps within the digital health ecosystem.

“This forward-thinking legislation acknowledges the critical role of technology in modern healthcare, encompassing m-health, telemedicine, and e-learning. With this bill, Kenya sets a precedent for harnessing technology to not only improve health outcomes but also enhance accessibility to healthcare services, especially in remote areas” she said.