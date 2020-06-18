New high as Kenya records 213 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kenya has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 213 more people testing positive for the virus.

The positive cases came from a sample pool of 6,024 people, also the highest pool so far following a backlog of samples following a shortage of reagents.

Reagents have since been replenished.

This now brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,257.

On a sad note, Kenya has also recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day. 10 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 raising the number of fatalities to 117 people.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry CAS Dr Rashid Aman further announced that 106 more patients had been discharged after fully recovering from the virus raising the number of recoveries to 1,459.

The youngest of the new cases is one year old, while the oldest is 73 years.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (136) Mombasa (32) Kajaido (13), Kiambu (7), Busia (5) Nakuru (4) Machakos (4), Garissa (3), Isiolo (3), Taita Taveta (2), with Kitui, Migori, Narok and Embu have one case each.

The 136 cases in Nairobi come from Dagoretti North (36), Westlands (25), Kamukunji (17), Kibra (130) Makadara (11), Starehe (8), Langata (9), Kasarani (6), Embakasi East (4), Embakasi North (3), Ruaraka (3) and Embakasi Central (1).

