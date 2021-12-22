New IEBC staff members undergo training ahead of 2022 polls

A number of persons who have been recruited by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to superintend next year’s elections are currently undergoing necessary training.

The electoral agency is inducting 64 newly recruited officers on the electoral process in a workshop that is being held in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The new officers are expected to familiarize themselves with activities of pre-election, during the election & post-election phases.

“The new staff are drawn from managers, Constituency Elections Coordinators, Constituency Administrative Assistants, procurement officers, accountants, and warehouse assistants.” the commission said on the composition of new staff members

According to the electoral agency, Constituency Elections Coordinators (CECs) and Constituency Administrative Assistants (CAAs) will transit to serve as Returning Officers and Deputy Returning Officers during the elections.

The induction program covers Human Resources and the Electoral Process discussing the election cycle, election technology, election materials, election officials, election management best practices, and simulations of the electoral process.

“Workshop aims to make new staff understand Electoral Process & procedure, familiarize with election materials and technology, share workplace etiquette and electoral management best practices, understand

IEBC stakeholders & know Human resources practice in the Commission.” The electoral body indicated

The induction program, which has brought together 64 newly recruited officers, is being overseen by Commissioner Boya Molu, Directors Lornah Onyango, Rasi Masudi, and Manager training Jacktone Inyonje.