New KBC MD pledges transparency as she assumes role

Agnes Kalekye, the new Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director, has pledged to be transparent, accountable and responsible in utilization of the Corporation’s resources to steer the public broadcaster into greater heights.

Speaking Monday after she assumed her new role, Kalekye promised to have the State Broadcaster emerge as a beacon of excellence, a champion of diversity and a trusted companion for generations to come.

“We pledge to be transparent, accountable and responsible in our operations in ensuring that our resources are utilized efficiently and effectively,” she said.

In her maiden speech, she also rallied the public to support KBC in creating a sustainable media ecosystem.

”We cannot fulfill this mandate on our own without your participation and feedback. I encourage the public to engage with us, share your ideas and hold us accountable,” she implored.

Kalekye, the first woman at the helm of KBC, takes over from Paul Macharia, who has held the position in an acting capacity since December 2023 and will serve for the next three years.

Prior to the appointment, Macharia served as the Communication Economic Expert at the National Communications Secretariat which falls under the Digital Economy.

Kalekye’s appointment last Friday by Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo follows a competitive recruitment process in March 2024 in which eight candidates were interviewed.

She previously served as the Chairperson of the Media Owners Association and Chief Operating Officer at Radio Africa Group.