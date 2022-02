Kenyan dairy company New KCC has inked a deal with Azim Milk Company of Oman to supply lactose-free milk worth 100 million shillings annually. The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency Chairperson Jaswinder Bedi, says there is high untapped export potential for Kenyan products in the Gulf Cooperation Council region such as cut flowers, textile and leather products, meat and meat products as well as fishery products.

Related