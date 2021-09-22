New Kenyan series “Famous” to premiere on Showmax

The Enos Olik series will be the second-ever Kenyan musical drama.

Showmax has announced a new series Famous created and directed by renowned music director Enos Olik will premiere exclusively on the streaming service. Famous is a 10-part musical drama produced by Olik’s production company, EOP Films. The show is set around three young artists – Nyota, Magic and Nikita – as they navigate the intricate music industry in Nairobi.

In this glamorous yet brutal entertainment world, Nyota struggles to rise to stardom as she battles to overcome her sordid past. Magic, a renowned rapper and producer who has gained notoriety for his fast life and wealth, tries to take his empire to the top with his number one artist, Nikita, whose successful career is threatened by new scandals and a desire for even bigger things.

Famous stars actor and former Mr World Kenya Khula Budi (Maria) as the troubled rapper and producer Magic, with newcomers Brianna Wanjiku as Nyota and Michelle Tiren as Nikita. Keith Chuaga (Disconnect), Manasseh Nyagah (Uradi), Ciku Shire (The Wives), Morris Mwangi (You Again), Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice), Brahim Ouma, and Sandra Wambui also feature in supporting roles.

Olik who is mostly known for his music videos created for artists like Sauti Sol, Kaligraph Jones, Vanessa Mdee and H_art the Band, previously worked as a cinematographer on the multi-award-winning film Supa Modo and top Kalasha 2020 winner and Africa Movie Awards 2020 nominee 40 Sticks; and as a colourist for Kenya’s first Showmax Original, Crime and Justice, and the Kalasha-winning short film Morning After, just to mention a few.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Olik said, “I started out as a music video director before venturing into other forms of filmmaking and content creation, so music has been a big part of my life and my career. Famous is a story that I personally relate to. I wanted to show an aspirational journey through the music industry and yet make it feel relatable.”

Famous is currently in production and will feature original music.