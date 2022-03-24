New Kenyan telenovela ‘Salem’ to replace ‘Selina’ in April

The new show stars Mumbi Maina, Melvin Alusa and Wambui Foi.

Salem, a new show scheduled to premiere on Maisha Magic in April, will replace the popular outgoing Telenovela Selina. Due to debut on April 11th at 8.30 PM, the show will focus heavily on the rich versus poor TV trope.

Starring Mumbi Maina, Foi Wambui, Melvin Alusa, Brian Kabugi amongst other critically acclaimed cast members, Salem, will tell the story of two families inhabiting separate but intersecting worlds: the Mufasa family in the high class, upmarket neighborhood of Karen and the humble Karani family in the high-density and chaotic Salem. The cracks in the Mufasa’s glamourous life begin to crack when both families’ lives are turned upside down by a devastating event.

Speaking about the new show, Maisha Magic’s Channel Head Margaret Mathore said, “The addition of Salem to our growing and excellent content slate is further confirmation that Maisha Magic Plus is the go-to channel for premium local entertainment. We’re proud to consistently push the envelope and offer value to our customers, and this one will no doubt blow our audiences away.”

The new show will take Selina‘s time slot.