New Kisumu COTU Secretary denounces dormancy allegations

The newly elected Kisumu Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary, Benson Okwaro, has refuted allegations that the organization has gone lame in defending workers’ rights and space, emphasizing that doing so must never be construed in terms of strikes and other work related actions.

Okwaro reiterated that COTU has never been stronger and that the leadership is prepared to guarantee the rights of workers throughout the country but only through fruitful dialogue and negotiations with the National Government.

The Secretary asserted that pushing through the worker’s agenda doesn’t necessarily mean antagonism tactics, but just demands being practical and imbuing useful behind the scenes negotiation tactics that will in the long run turn beneficial to the workers.

“We want to be workers that partner with the government in realizing our beneficial goals but not engaging in sideshows as our key occupation,” said Okwaro.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Okwaro maintained that there are also certain issues that they want to denounce as workers that they deem improper such as the hike in fuel prices, especially in the wake of escalating Covid-19 as well as what he termed as the wanton deep rot at the NHIF and general corruption that seems to be creeping and gaining ground in the government.

Okwaro outlined that top of COTU’s list of successes has been towards ascertaining that citizens who are due for their NSSF payments get them much faster unlike before.

He pointed out that it could be that members are not able to weigh-in on such successes accurately but reiterate that a few clear pointers that should demystify the area is for people to compare how long it used to take to secure retirement benefits before and what is presently happening.

Okwaro noted that among the present leadership milestones has seen the installation of new NSSF Managing Trustees that had been lacking five years down the line with cartels fighting to install their own stooges but which Okwaro stopped through courts which has now started empowering officials hitherto in acting capacities to assume full responsibilities.

He took cognizance that the new administration has done lots of administrative overhauls that have positively impacted in the smooth running of NSSF but now the big break can only happen if people registered with NSSF in large numbers to enable the organization stay afloat in terms of its operations.