New KNQA Council inaugurated

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has commended the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) for the progress it has made to date in ensuring that Kenya has fool proofed qualifications that are relevant, globally competitive, portable and allow for mobility of labour and skills across the globe.

Mr Machogu noted that the undertaking has taken a lot of combined sacrifices adding that the move is to ensure that the National Qualifications Framework is fully implemented.

The remarks were contained in a speech read on his behalf by Principal Secretary of State Department for TVET Dr Esther Muoria during the inauguration of 10 members of the KNQA Council chaired by former Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis

The new Council members are; representative of Principal Secretary, Technical Vocation, Education and Training – Mr.Joseph Kanyi; representative of Principal Secretary, The National Treasury – Isaiah Ochelle; representative of Principal Secretary, Basic/Early Learning – Ms. Everlyn Owoko, representative of Commission for University Education(CUE) – Prof Mike Kuria, representative of TVETA- Dr. Kipkurui Langa’t, Representative of Central organization of Trade Union(COTU )- Mr. Collins Oyuu; who is also KNUT Secretary General, representative of Principal Secretary, Ministry of Labour – Eng. Stephen Ogenga; representative of Federation of Kenya Employers(FKE) – Ms. Jacqueline Mugo and Mr. Michael Muturi – representing the Inspector General of State Corporations; and

“Today is not just as any other day, but an opportune moment to commit to the cause of effectively implementing the Kenya National Qualifications Framework,” said Mr Machogu.

On her part, Dr Muoria. disclosed that the government is on course with implementation of key reforms in the education and training sector in the endeavor to enhance relevance, equity, and access to education, and ultimately lead to decent employment and decent living.

“The ongoing implementation of CBC and CBET, imply that KNQA should walk ahead of the pack in ensuring that all qualifications are properly mapped in the Kenya National Qualifications Framework. This will not be a mean fit, members of KNQA Council. Much work awaits us to transition in a most effective manner. The role of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority in promoting visibility of qualifications, skills and competencies cannot therefore be overstated,” said the Principal Secretary.

She went on : “ We are also operating at a time when the concept of National Qualifications Framework has gained traction internationally. I would like to commend KNQA for putting Kenya in the global map as far as implementation of the KNQF is concerned. I was glad to attend the 1st Continental workshop that brought together delegates from 34 countries across Africa; that was a show of confidence that indeed as a continent we are keen to promote transparency of qualifications and mutual trust between qualifications frameworks for lifelong learning in Africa.”

She called on the new Council members who will serve for a period of three years effective October, 19, 2023 to seize such opportunities and make National Qualifications Operational in a changing world.

Mr . Kiptis , Ag. Director General Dr Alice Kande and senior management attended the meeting.

KNQA Chairperson Mr Stanely Kiptis assured the PS that the Authority is up to task in development of all required national policies to enable implementation of the qualification framework.

Dr Kande, applauded the government for the support that she has given the Authority in implementing its mandate.

“We are grateful and now with a new Council, we will ensure that we develop all required policies that we had plans for,” said Dr Kande adding that the Authority has already issued guidelines on how skilled workers without a formal education will be certified under a programme dubbed recognition of prior learning.

Dr Kande also noted that the Council brings in a mix of rich expertise which will go a long way in ensuring effective implementation of the KNQF.

“We are keen to ensure that qualifications obtained in Kenya are relevant, credible, portable, and globally competitive,” said Dr Kande.