New Ksh 1.4b sports stadium to be constructed in Kisumu

The national government has embarked on construction of a new sports stadium complex in Kisumu to nurture talent and boost sporting activities in the lake region.

The Sh 1.4 billion facility at Mamboleo show grounds has been named Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium and will have a capacity of 30, 000.

Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohammed said money for construction of the project shall be sourced from the Sports Fund.

She said Sh 350 million has already been released and the contractor is expected to complete the first phase of the project by December this year.

Additional funds, she said shall be sourced from the National Treasury to complete the project which is at the heart of President Uhuru Kenyatta as promised in his manifesto.

“We have instructions from the president to fast rack this project. The contractor is on site and we expect to finish in six months,” she said.

Speaking at Mamboleo showground in Kisumu during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, Mohammed said the stadium comprising of a football pitch, standard athletics track, volleyball and basketball courts will go a long way in nurturing talent in the area.

“Despite having a lot of talent this region lacks the necessary facilities. Therefore this stadium will come in handy to help nurture and develop talent for our youth,” she said.

Once completed, she said, the stadium will host key national and regional events, benefiting counties in the lake region economically.

The national government, she added will partner with the county government to develop other sports facilities in the area.

According to Edon Consultants International Limited, the lead contractor, the project shall be done in two phases.

The stadium shall be the second one of its kind in the country after Nyayo National Stadium which has similar amenities.

Amina further presided over the renaming of Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Recreational and Sports grounds.

The Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o said the two facilities are expected to boost sporting activities in the lakeside county.

The county government through support from the World Bank, he said is set to upgrade Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Recreational and Sports grounds into a modern facility to host competitive sports.

He added that the two facilities were in honour of the country’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.