New Kuresoi registration office eases access to birth, death certificates

The government has encouraged residents of Kuresoi in Nakuru County to use the newly opened births and deaths registration office to avoid incurring higher fees for late applications for these vital documents.

Immigration PS Julius Bitok announced that the new Civil Registration Services office in Kuresoi town—now the seventh in Nakuru County—aims to improve registration rates, which currently stand at 85 per cent for births and 54 per cent for deaths.

The office will offer same-day service, providing residents with a much-needed reprieve from the long distances they previously had to travel to obtain birth and death certificates for their loved ones.

“Some of you have shared that obtaining birth certificates has led you to limit the number of children you have,” said Bitok.

“With this new office, you can reconsider your decisions. There will be no need to travel to Molo, Nakuru, or even Bomet.”

The registration fee for births and deaths within six months of the event is Ksh 200. After six months, the fee increases to Ksh 500 for belated registration.

Bitok also mentioned that Kuresoi is the 164th CRS office in the country, and the government plans to open 100 additional offices to ease access to registration services and meet the growing demand for birth and death certificates.

He highlighted the importance of birth registration, noting that it is crucial for access to education, issuance of identification documents, and citizenship determination.

Accurate birth registration statistics are vital for government planning and resource allocation.

Death registration, on the other hand, supports family and corporate succession and provides more accurate demographic data, which can inform policies on health, sanitation, diet, and other lifestyle interventions.

“A birth certificate is a critical identity document. Without it, a child cannot access government services such as school enrollment. Without it, the government does not recognize you, and you are not factored into CDF and other public funds allocations,” Bitok emphasized.

Although birth and death registration is compulsory in Kenya, the national average is 76 per cent for births and 45 per cent for deaths, with some counties reporting figures as low as 30 per cent.

Bitok also praised effective birth registration as essential for the successful rollout of the Maisha Namba and Maisha card programs.

The number on the birth certificate will serve as the Maisha Namba, a lifelong number that will transition to the ID number on the Maisha card.

This number will be used to access government services, including health and education.

He urged residents to register for the Maisha Card and advised those who have already applied to promptly collect their cards from registration stations, highlighting the card’s advanced features that enhance access to government services.

Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui acknowledged that the new registration office will greatly benefit residents who previously faced challenges in obtaining birth and death certificates.

Also present were Nakuru County Woman Representative Liz Chelule, Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai, and other local leaders.