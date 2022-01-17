New LAPSSET Director General Stephen Ikua takes office

Stephen Ikua has been appointed as the new Director-General and CEO of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority (LCDA) for a period of five (5) years.

This follows a successful recruitment process carried out by the Board of Directors of the Authority.

Mr. Ikua who was among the top three candidates selected through a rigorous interview process was appointed by the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development, Adan Mohamed, on 24th December, 2021.

He takes over from Maina Kiondo, who has been serving in the same position in an acting capacity since January 2021.

The new Director-General brings with him a wealth of experience spanning about 30 years in the public sector, having also served as the County Commissioner for both Lamu and Turkana counties, which are significant in the implementation of the LAPSSET Corridor Program.

He also participated in the conceptualization and design of the LAPSSET Corridor program and has vast experience in regional development matters having served in various capacities in Government.

At the helm of the Authority, Ikua will coordinate and oversee developments of the LAPSSET Corridor Projects such as; the growth of business and developments of the Port of Lamu and Isiolo Airport, development of the Lamu Special Economic Zone, Completion of road infrastructure linking the Port of Lamu to Ethiopia and South Sudan, Crude Oil Pipeline development as well as planning for the LAPSSET Railway Project, Resort Cities, future Airports and various utility infrastructure.

The new CEO will be expected to synergise County and National Government efforts in planning for the urban growth and economic development of the LAPSSET Outer Corridor that traverses seven Counties.

Moreover, Mr Ikua will champion resource mobilization and investment strategies for the Corridor Projects, foster strong ties with Regional Countries as well as managing stakeholders’ and community interests.

Prior to his appointment, Ikua was in charge of Administration at the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development and oversaw the Kenya South-Sudan Liaison Office.

